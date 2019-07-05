SIOUX CITY -- Eddie Mauro, one of three Iowa Democrats seeking to oust Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in 2020, is focused on the performance of lawmakers.
Ernst has, in his assessment, not been performing well.
"I think our Senate overall has been under-performing for a boatload of years, and she's part of the under-performers," Mauro said in an interview Friday at the Journal offices. "I think Joni Ernst sold out the state of Iowa to special interests, big industry, fat cats like the Koch brothers, they support her pretty well. That's who she represents."
Mauro, 56, is a Des Moines businessman who informally began his campaign in March, officially launching it in May. Two others, Des Moines real estate businesswoman Theresa Greenfield and Indianola attorney Kimberly Graham, will be running against Mauro in the Democratic primary.
Friday was Mauro's first campaign trip to Sioux City.
Greenfield, who has raised $625,000 less than a month after launching her campaign, quickly won the backing of many key Democrats, including the Senate Democrats' campaign committee.
The Mauro campaign is focused on issues he feels are the most significant to Iowans: healthcare, Social Security and Medicare, education, climate change, opioid addiction, student loan debt, affordable housing, mental health and national security.
He said the Senate and its current membership "under-performs because we only ask them for two or three things."
Ernst, meanwhile, has framed her re-election campaign as a choice between socialism and liberty.
"Our freedoms are quite literally under attack because the radical left will stop at nothing until socialism has spread from coast to coast. And we all know there is a better way," Ernst said during her annual "Roast and Ride" fundraiser, where she officially announced her re-election campaign.
High on Iowa's priority list for its congressional delegation is the Farm Bill, the most recent iteration of which Mauro called "a sellout to corporate ag." Mauro said he'd be in favor of exercising America's anti-trust laws against agricultural titans.
Ernst and the Republican Party, Mauro said, are moving to take healthcare coverage in the Affordable Care Act away from Iowans. He's in favor of expanding the ACA.
"A majority of Iowans have a preexisting condition," he said.
Mauro began his career not in the insurance business he runs today, but as a school teacher, first in Seymour, Iowa, then in Des Moines. His teaching career ended shortly after his wife gave birth to twins in 1995.
"It made teaching problematic for us from an economic perspective, I wasn't sure that I could keep up with the bills of raising two kids," he said. "Like a lot of Iowans, I had to make some tough choices."
As a Senator, he said, he would want lawmakers to "take a fresh look at the formula" for how schools are funded to ensure that all schools are adequately funded. Though the federal government has only limited oversight of how local schools are funded (primarily through local property taxes), Mauro vowed to act as an ambassador for education funding.
"As a U.S. Senator, I'll be running around this state telling everybody to go call their legislators and say, 'We need to take a look a new look funding formulas that we've used that are outdated,'" he said. "Somebody shouldn't get a better education than somebody else just because of the zip code they live in."