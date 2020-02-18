Denison auto dealer placed on probation for fraud

DENISON, Iowa -- A former Denison auto dealer was placed on probation Tuesday for fraud.

Robert Adams, 58, pleaded guilty in Crawford County District Court to a felony charge of fraudulent sales practices, admitting that on Sept. 20, 2017, he sold an insurance policy to a customer and did not send in the application or premiums to the insurance carrier.

District Judge Steven Andreasen gave Adams a deferred judgment, placed him on probation for three years and ordered him to pay a $750 civil penalty. Adams previously paid restitution to victims.

As part of a plea agreement, 11 counts of first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree theft and one count of commission of a specified unlawful activity were dismissed.