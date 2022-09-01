Denison gun retailer served ATF search warrants at stores, home

DENISON, Iowa -- Federal agents executed search warrants Wednesday at a gun retailer's store and home in connection with alleged federal firearm law violations.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served the warrants at BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita, Iowa, and at owner Brad Wendt's Denison home, according to a report by Carroll Broadcasting in Carroll, Iowa.

An ATF spokesman could not be reached for comment.

BW Outfitters carries a wide selection of firearms, accessories and ammunition at its stores, according to the company's website. Wendt said on the website that he also buys and sells guns online and has more than 30,000 customers.