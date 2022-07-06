 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denison lawyer named Crawford County magistrate

DENISON, Iowa -- A Denison lawyer has been appointed to serve as a magistrate in Crawford County.

The Crawford County Magistrate Nominating Commission on Friday appointed Brad Bonner to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of William Ranniger.

Magistrates serve part time and have jurisdiction over simple misdemeanors, including scheduled violations, county and municipal infractions and small claims cases. Magistrates also have authority to issue search warrants, conduct preliminary hearings and hear certain involuntary hospitalization and juvenile matters.

