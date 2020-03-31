Denison man sentenced to 15 years prison for selling meth

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ramirez-Martinez conspired with others to sell more than 50 grams of meth from October 2015 through September 2016 from the Denison area. Ramirez-Martinez had co-conspirators travel from Denison to Worthington, Minnesota, to deliver meth for subsequent sale in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. Those people would return to Denison with the money.