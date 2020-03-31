You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Denison man sentenced to 15 years prison for selling meth
View Comments

Denison man sentenced to 15 years prison for selling meth

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Denison, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

A jury in U.S. District Court in Sioux City found Jose Ramirez-Martinez, 31, guilty in December of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ramirez-Martinez conspired with others to sell more than 50 grams of meth from October 2015 through September 2016 from the Denison area. Ramirez-Martinez had co-conspirators travel from Denison to Worthington, Minnesota, to deliver meth for subsequent sale in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. Those people would return to Denison with the money.

Court stock
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News