Denison man sentenced to 15 years prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Denison, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
You have free articles remaining.
A jury in U.S. District Court in Sioux City found Jose Ramirez-Martinez, 31, guilty in December of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ramirez-Martinez conspired with others to sell more than 50 grams of meth from October 2015 through September 2016 from the Denison area. Ramirez-Martinez had co-conspirators travel from Denison to Worthington, Minnesota, to deliver meth for subsequent sale in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. Those people would return to Denison with the money.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.