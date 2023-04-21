SIOUX CITY -- A Denison, Iowa, man who illegally possessed guns has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Nickolas Schwenn, 42, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a felon and drug user.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Schwenn was found unconscious behind the wheel of another person's car on private property in Dec. 12, 2021. The landowner notified authorities, who found Schwenn asleep in the vehicle, which had license plates belonging to another vehicle. A sheriff's deputy, who recognized Schwenn and knew he was a felon, also observed a shotgun on the rear floorboard and a handgun in the door pocket of the driver's side door.

When the deputy woke Schwenn and ordered him to get out of the car, Schwenn began to argue, put the vehicle in drive and rammed a cow gate, then put the car in reverse and rammed the landowner's vehicle. He finally exited the car and was arrested. He was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction.