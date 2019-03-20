SIOUX CITY -- Two Denison, Iowa, men who conspired to sell methamphetamine have been sentenced to federal prison.
Daniel Bastidas, 23, was sentenced Tuesday to 90 months in prison.
Erick Cardenas, 30, who was in the United States illegally, was sentenced in January to 10 years in prison.
Both had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in a protected location.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Cardenas and Bastidas were involved in a conspiracy from January 2017 through February 2018 that distributed more than 2 kilograms of meth in the Denison area. Law enforcement officers on two occasions executed search warrants on the men's homes and seized 1-pound and half-pound quantities of the drug.
Both men sold meth during controlled buys in a parking lot that was located near Washington Park, a public playground.