Denison woman sentenced to prison for embezzlement

SIOUX CITY -- The former head teller at a Denison, Iowa, credit union was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison for embezzling more than $1.4 million from the institution.

Brenda Jensen, 53, of Denison, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of credit union embezzlement. There is no parole in the federal system.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand ordered Jensen to serve two years of supervised release after completing her prison sentence. She also must pay $1.46 million in restitution.

Jensen and the former manager, Janine Keim, who is her sister, were charged with embezzling $1,486,647 at Consumers Credit Union, now known as Cobalt Credit Union, from May 2012 through March 2018.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jensen concealed the crime for years by overstating the change fund in the credit union's ledger balance and creating fictitious deposits into her personal accounts at the credit union. That part of the scheme led to a loss of more than $922,000.