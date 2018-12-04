STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Des Moines man faces a felony charge after it was alleged that he introduced a controlled substance while being booked into the Buena Vista County Jail.
At approximately 11:10 p.m. Monday, Storm Lake Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the 1200 block of E. Milwaukee Avenue.
According to police, the driver provided false information as to his identity. He later identified himself as Tenyan Kora, 18. He is wanted out of Polk County on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor).
While police were booking Kora into jail, he allegedly was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.
The Storm Lake Police Department charged Kora with one count of introducing a controlled substance into a jail facility (class D felony); false report to law enforcement; no valid driver's license; and failure to obey a stop sign (all simple misdemeanors).
Kora continues to be held in the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5,900 bond.