Dickens man's federal prison sentence commuted

SIOUX CITY -- A Dickens, Iowa, man is among the dozens of federal prison inmates whose sentences have been commuted by President Joe Biden.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Douglas Johnson's sentence was commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement. Johnson still must serve 10 years on supervised release after completing his sentence. Johnson's release date had been scheduled for July 18, 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.

Johnson, 59, was sentenced in December 2008 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 20 years in prison for making and selling methamphetamine and distributing pseudoephedrine and traveling to Omaha in support of his drug activities. In 2015, a judge denied a motion to reduce Johnson's sentence.

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced Biden had issued clemency to 78 people, including three pardons 75 commutations.

court stock art
