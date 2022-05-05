Dickinson County homicide suspect opts to have judge decide her case

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A woman charged with killing a Lake Park, Iowa, woman has chosen to have a judge rather than a jury decide her case.

Allison Decker on Wednesday waived her right to a jury trial. District Judge Shayne Mayer instead will determine if Decker is guilty or not guilty.

Decker, 27, of Sioux City, is scheduled to stand trial May 17 in Dickinson County District Court. She has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit second-degree theft in connection with the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman, whose body was found the following day at her home at 104 Maple Ave. in Lake Park.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Decker would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Decker and Justice Berntson were arrested in July after months of investigation. According to court documents, Bastman was killed at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 21. Authorities have declined to comment on the cause of death.

Court documents filed Monday indicate that a woman who had conversations with Berntson after Bastman's death told authorities Berntson told her that he got into an altercation with Bastman and "didn't mean to" kill her. Berntson allegedly said he "couldn't do it all the way and this girl finished it," apparently in reference to Decker's role in Bastman's death.

Berntson has admitted that same fact to authorities under oath during a proffer and deposition, court documents said.

Berntson, 25, also was charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty in December to attempted murder. In exchange for his guilty plea, he has agreed to testify against Decker. He will be sentenced after Decker's case is resolved.

Four days after Bastman's body was found, police spotted Berntson driving her missing rental car in Sioux City. A vehicle pursuit ensued, and Berntson, who gave an Elk Point, South Dakota, address at the time, was arrested after crashing the car.

Court documents say Berntson and Decker both were found in possession of property belonging to Bastman and her family. Witnesses and electronic communications records showed that both Berntson and Decker made statements that they were involved in Bastman's death.

