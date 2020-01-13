Dickinson County man accused of sexually assaulting, threatening to kill girl

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Terril, Iowa, man has been charged with threatening to kill a young girl during sexual assaults that occurred in a five-year period.
Cody Taylor, 34, was arrested Saturday on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse. He remains in custody in the Clay County Jail.
According to a complaint filed in Clay County District Court, Taylor assaulted the girl in Spencer, Iowa, beginning when she was 8 years old. Taylor is accused of putting his hand over the girl's mouth while assaulting her and telling her he would kill her and her mother and slit her throat.