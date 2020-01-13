You are the owner of this article.
Dickinson County man charged with sexually assaulting, threatening to kill girl
SPENCER, Iowa -- A Terril, Iowa, man has been charged with threatening to kill a young girl during sexual assaults that occurred in a five-year period.

Cody Taylor mugshot

Taylor

Cody Taylor, 34, was arrested Saturday on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse. He was released from the Clay County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

According to a complaint filed in Clay County District Court, Taylor assaulted the girl in Spencer, Iowa, beginning when she was 8 years old. Taylor is accused of putting his hand over the girl's mouth while assaulting her and telling her he would kill her and her mother and slit her throat.

