Dickinson County man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Terril, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl during a five-year period.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Cody Taylor, 34, entered his written plea Thursday in Clay County District court to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of indecent contact with a child and one count of lascivious acts with a child.
According to court documents, Taylor assaulted the girl in Spencer, Iowa, beginning when she was 8 years old from 2012-2016. Taylor also is accused of threatening to harm the girl and her mother during the assaults.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.