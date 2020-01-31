You are the owner of this article.
Dickinson County man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse
SPENCER, Iowa -- A Terril, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl during a five-year period.

Cody Taylor, 34, entered his written plea Thursday in Clay County District court to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of indecent contact with a child and one count of lascivious acts with a child.

According to court documents, Taylor assaulted the girl in Spencer, Iowa, beginning when she was 8 years old from 2012-2016. Taylor also is accused of threatening to harm the girl and her mother during the assaults.

Cody Taylor mugshot

Taylor
