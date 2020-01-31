Dickinson County man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse

Cody Taylor, 34, entered his written plea Thursday in Clay County District court to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of indecent contact with a child and one count of lascivious acts with a child.

According to court documents, Taylor assaulted the girl in Spencer, Iowa, beginning when she was 8 years old from 2012-2016. Taylor also is accused of threatening to harm the girl and her mother during the assaults.