Dickinson County pair gets federal prison time for meth sales

SIOUX CITY -- A pair of Dickinson County residents were sentenced Thursday to federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Jared Wolthuis, 32, of Milford, Iowa, was sentenced to 36 months in prison. Meghan Renken, 29, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, received a 31-month sentence. Both had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the two were involved in a conspiracy that sold more than 3 pounds of meth in the Dickinson County area from July 2018 through March 2020. On March 17, 2020, authorities searching a co-conspirator's property seized 20 pounds of meth from an outbuilding. Wolthuis and Renken were stopped in a vehicle driving away from the home, and 3 pounds of meth were found inside the vehicle.