Dixon County authorities seek help to ID Emerson burglar

Emerson burglary

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying this person who stole several items in Emerson, Nebraska.

 Provided by Dixon County Sheriff's Office.
EMERSON, Neb. -- The Dixon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify a person who stole tools and other items from a building in Emerson.
 
The sheriff's office was notified of the burglary Wednesday.
Emerson burglary

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying this person who stole several items in Emerson, Nebraska.
 
The subject stole Dewalt tools, an impact driver, drills, an impact wrench, angle grinder, oscillating tool, a number of saws, a Dewalt portable air compressor, 10x20-volt batteries and more.
 
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the burglary is asked to call the sheriff's office at (402) 755-5608.
