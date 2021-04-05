Dixon County K-9 dies unexpectedly

PONCA, Neb. -- The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office announced K-9 Josie died unexpectedly at home on Saturday.

K-9 Josie was 7 years old and worked for the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office from 2015 to 2021.

"For those that knew her from afar, K-9 Josie was the loud one of the forces, always barking and establishing her territory, a look that would make many second guess their approach," according to the Dixon County Sheriff's Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"For those that knew her well, beneath the seemingly harsh exterior, she was a gentle soul that absolutely loved her job and wanted nothing more than love, affection, and her reward toy ball."

Throughout countless calls and trainings, Josie was always ready to work at a moment’s notice right beside her handler Deputy Rich Lamprecht, according to the release.

"Whether it was a drug search or a demonstration, she illustrated how important these K-9’s are not only for our safety and well-being, but also for the education of our public," according to the release.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office thanked Dr. Melissa Heithold and her staff from Wayne Vet Clinic for the care they gave K-9 Josie during her ACL injury Saturday, according to the release. They also thanked all who sent donations supporting K-9 Josie over the years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 2