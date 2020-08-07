DNR arrests suspect in West Lake Okoboji hit and run

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man has been arrested on suspicion of injuring another boater Tuesday in a hit-and-run on West Lake Okoboji.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers on Thursday located a damaged boat that had damage consistent to the collision that seriously injured Vaughn Wickham, 52, of Spirit Lake.

Shortly after officers seized the boat, which was in a hoist at a private residence on the north end of West Lake Okoboji, Zachery Kruse, 20, turned himself in and admitted to operating the boat that was involved in the incident, the DNR said in a news release.

Kruse was booked into the Dickinson County Jail and charged with failing to give aid in a vessel resulting in a serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The collision took place at around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday near Manhattan Point on West Lake Okoboji, when a northbound boat traveling northbound struck Wickham's boat from behind and fled the scene.

Wickman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

