Doon man pleads guilty of vehicular homicide in bicycle crash

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Doon, Iowa, man pleaded guilty Monday to striking and killing a bicyclist with his minivan on a rural Sioux County road.

Seth De Jong, 27, entered his plea to one count of vehicular homicide -- reckless driving.

According to terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend De Jong receive a 10-year prison sentence, and his attorney will seek a suspended prison sentence and probation. A judge will determine the sentence at a hearing scheduled for July 18 in Sioux County District Court. De Jong will be required to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Lorna Moss.

A charge of vehicular-homicide -- operating while intoxicated will be dismissed.

De Jong admitted to driving recklessly on Sept. 3, when he struck Moss' bicycle from behind while she was riding north on Hickory Avenue about two miles north of Hull. Moss, 69, was pronounced dead at a Sioux Center hospital.

Investigators found alcoholic beverage containers inside De Jong's Dodge Grand Caravan, and reported that he had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

