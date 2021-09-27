Doon man pleads not guilty to charges from fatal bicycle crash

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Doon, Iowa, man charged in connection with a fatal bicycle crash near Hull, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty of vehicular homicide.

Seth De Jong, 27, entered his written plea Friday in Sioux County District Court to single counts of vehicular homicide -- operating while intoxicated and vehicular homicide -- reckless driving. De Jong remains free after posting a $20,000 cash bond.

De Jong is charged with striking Lorna Moss, 69, of Sioux Center, Iowa, who was riding her bicycle north on Hickory Avenue about two miles north of Hull, at 5:53 p.m. Sept. 3. According to court documents, De Jong was driving north in a Dodge Grand Caravan and struck Moss from behind.

Moss was pronounced dead at a Sioux Center hospital.

Investigators at the scene reported that De Jong had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. Alcoholic beverage containers were found inside his vehicle, court documents said, and he admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages at his workplace shortly before the collision. De Jong failed two field sobriety tests and passed another, court documents said.

A blood specimen was drawn and sent to the state's crime lab in Ankeny for testing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.