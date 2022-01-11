 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doon man sentenced to prison for crash

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Doon, Iowa, man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for causing a crash that left another man in a wheelchair.

Christopher Kelderman, 38, pleaded guilty in November in Sioux County District Court of two counts of serious injury by vehicle by reckless driving.

On April 24, 2020, Kelderman ran a stop sign at an intersection and collided with another vehicle, causing serious injuries to its two occupants. Both occupants had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle, and one now uses a wheelchair.

Emergency responders noticed Kelderman smelled like alcohol and saw beer cans inside and outside his vehicle. Kelderman failed a sobriety test and admitted he had been drinking prior to the crash.

Christopher Kelderman mug

Kelderman

 Provided by Sioux County Attorney's Office
