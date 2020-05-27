You are the owner of this article.
Doon man sentenced to prison for distributing child porn
SIOUX CITY -- A Doon, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to more than seven years in federal prison for sending child pornography to another person.

Diego Felipe Juan, 46, originally from Guatemala, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of distribution of child pornography. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced him to 87 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Juan admitted in a plea agreement that between November 2019 and Jan. 18, 2019, he used the internet to send a pornographic image to another person. Juan also had other videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

