Doon man sentenced to prison for fatal crash with bicycle

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Doon, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for striking and killing a bicyclist with his minivan on a rural Sioux County road last fall.

Seth De Jong, 28, had pleaded guilty in May in Sioux County District Court to one count of vehicular homicide -- reckless driving. As part of a plea agreement a charge of vehicular-homicide -- operating while intoxicated was dismissed.

Seth De Jong mugshot

De Jong

De Jong also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Lorna Moss.

De Jong struck Moss' bicycle from behind on Sept. 3 while she was riding north on Hickory Avenue about two miles north of Hull. Moss, 69, was pronounced dead at a Sioux Center hospital.

Investigators found alcoholic beverage containers inside De Jong's Dodge Grand Caravan, and reported that he had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

