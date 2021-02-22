Dow City woman charged with killing boyfriend

DENISON, Iowa -- A Dow City, Iowa, woman is in custody after authorities say she fatally shot her live-in boyfriend Sunday.

Beth Guzman, 44, was charged with first-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Jeremy Frank. An autopsy is pending at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office received a check welfare call at 9:15 p.m. Sunday and responded to 504 E. Fulton St., where Frank was found unresponsive and bleeding. He was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a complaint filed in Crawford County District Court, Guzman told investigators that she and Frank had gotten into an altercation at around 5:30 p.m. at his job in Denison. Guzman said that she returned to their Dow City home, armed herself with a handgun and waited for Frank to come home.

Frank arrived home at around 8 p.m., the complaint said, and began yelling at Guzman when he entered the house. Guzman followed him to the bedroom and began shooting at him, firing several shots at him as he tried to leave. Frank was struck by a single gunshot in the upper torso. Frank made it to his vehicle and drove a short distance before succumbing to his injuries.

Guzman later told authorities where she hid the gun and shell casings after the shooting and that she had altered the crime scene in an attempt to cover up the shooting, the complaint said.

