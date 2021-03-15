Dow City woman pleads not guilty to killing boyfriend

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

DENISON, Iowa -- A Dow City, Iowa, woman has pleaded not guilty of fatally shooting her boyfriend.

Beth Guzman, 44, entered her written plea Friday in Crawford County District Court to first-degree murder.

Guzman is charged with the Feb. 21 shooting death of 46-year-old Jeremy Frank at the home they shared at 504 E. Fulton St. in Dow City.

According to court documents, Guzman and Frank had gotten into an altercation earlier in the day at his job in Denison. Guzman said that she returned home, armed herself with a handgun and waited for Frank to come home. After Frank arrived home and began yelling at Guzman, she followed him to the bedroom and fired several shots at him as he tried to leave.

Frank was struck by a single gunshot in the upper torso.

Guzman later told authorities where she hid the gun and shell casings after the shooting and that she had altered the crime scene in an attempt to cover up the shooting, court documents said.

