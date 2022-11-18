Dow City woman sentenced to 50 years in state prison for fatal shooting of 46-year-old boyfriend

DENISON, Iowa -- A Dow City, Iowa, woman was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison after admitting to fatally shooting her live-in boyfriend.

Beth Guzman, 46, pleaded guilty in Crawford County District Court to second-degree murder for the Feb. 21, 2021, shooting of 46-year-old Jeremy Frank at their Dow City home. She must serve at least 35 years of her sentence before she's eligible for parole.

She pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement in which the charge against her was reduced from first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. She also must pay $150,000 in restitution to Frank's estate.

Guzman and Frank had gotten into an altercation earlier in the day at Frank's job in Denison. Guzman told investigators she returned to their home, armed herself with a handgun and waited for Frank to come home.

When Frank arrived, court documents said, he began yelling at Guzman when he entered the house. Guzman followed him to the bedroom and began shooting at him, firing several shots at him as he tried to leave. Frank was struck by a single gunshot in the upper torso. Frank made it to his vehicle and drove a short distance before succumbing to his injuries.

When called to the scene, authorities found Frank unresponsive and bleeding. He was pronounced dead at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Guzman later told authorities where she hid the gun and shell casings after the shooting and that she had altered the crime scene in an attempt to cover up the shooting.