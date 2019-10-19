SIOUX CITY -- A driver was arrested Saturday night after a collision at the intersection of Fifth and Jackson streets that temporarily closed down traffic on Fifth Street east of the intersection.
Sioux City Police and ambulance crews were called to the intersection at around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, where a Chevrolet Venture minivan had collided with a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck, and then rammed into the parking ramp at the intersection.
Sioux City Police Sgt. Jim Clark said the pickup was travelling southbound on Jackson Street and had a green light, when the minivan, heading eastbound on Fifth "at a high rate of speed" blew through a red light.
"It had been red for some time, driver blows the red light, hits the red pickup," Clark said. "Witnesses indicate that he was travelling faster than they were."
The driver of the minivan, whose driver's license was barred, was arrested. A female passenger in the van reported pain but refused medical attention.
Clark said both vehicles were likely total losses.
The van rammed into the parking ramp at the southeast corner of the intersection, with fluids from the vehicle visibly splashed all over a north-facing wall.