Driver in fatal Morningside shooting sentenced to 7 years prison

SIOUX CITY -- Liliana Gutierrez didn't pull the trigger of the gun that fired the shot that killed Mia Kritis.

But by driving the three gunmen to and from a Morningside home, where they fired numerous shots into the house, she shares responsibility for the 18-year-old girl's death, Kritis' mother said.

"You knew better. You knew when they got in the car with all those guns they were up to no good," Jessica Smith said in a victim impact statement read by Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings. "Mia was so strong. Some said she was unbreakable. But you, Christopher, Carlos and Anthony sure found a way to break her, didn't you?"

The last of the four involved in the Jan. 1, 2021, shooting to plead guilty, Gutierrez, 21, of Sioux City, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison on two felony charges of reckless use of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact, which was reduced from the initial felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon as part of a plea agreement.

The prison sentence was stipulated in the plea agreement, in which a third count of reckless use of a firearm was dismissed.

Gutierrez and her three co-defendants -- Christopher Morales, Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer -- all entered plea agreements, enabling them plead guilty to lesser charges, avoiding trial and potentially longer prison sentences.

"We had evaluated all the facts in the case and the circumstances behind them," Jennings said. "In light of those factors and circumstances and in speaking with the family, we thought this would be the better course of action. If they had not accepted the plea, we would have proceeded to trial.

"Speaking with the families, they're glad it's over, and they're satisfied with the results."

Gutierrez pleaded guilty in February to driving Christopher and Carlos Morales and Bauer to a house at 2637 Walker St., where dozens of people had gathered for a New Year's Eve party. The three men, one of whom Gutierrez was dating, exited the vehicle and fired at least 27 shots into the house, killing Kritis and wounding three others.

The shooters then ran back to the vehicle, got in, and Gutierrez drove away. Gutierrez admitted she knew the three, Bauer specifically, were going to commit a crime and, after the shooting, helped Bauer avoid arrest.

Police have said there is no evidence that Gutierrez fired any shots.

In a statement read in court by her attorney, Patrick Parry, Gutierrez apologized to the victims' families and said she prays they can find peace.

"I hope that one day you can all find it in your hearts to forgive me," said Gutierrez, who had been free on bond and was taken into custody at the conclusion of Monday's hearing.

At their plea hearings, Christopher Morales admitted to firing the shots that killed Kritis and wounded the others. His brother, Carlos Morales, and Bauer admitted they also fired shots.

All three were initially charged with first-degree murder, three counts of reckless use of a firearm and one count of going armed with intent.

Each one pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder -- allowing them to avoid a mandatory lifetime prison sentence without parole if found guilty at trial -- and the three reckless use of a firearm charges.

Christopher Morales, 21, was sentenced to 55 years in prison, and Bauer, 19, received a 50-year prison sentence. Both must serve the mandatory minimum of 35 years before they're eligible for parole.

Carlos Morales, 19, was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Because he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, he must serve only 15 years before he's eligible for parole.

There is no mandatory minimum that Gutierrez must serve before she's eligible for parole, and her sentence likely could be reduced by half for good behavior while in prison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.