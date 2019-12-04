Driver in high-speed chase at large after ditching car

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man remains at large after fleeing a car at the conclusion of a police pursuit in Stone State Park on Wednesday.

North Sioux City Police Chief Richard Headid said police would issue an arrest warrant for Nathan DeWall on Thursday. DeWall also has an outstanding arrest warrant in Iowa, Headid said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Headid initiated the pursuit at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after observing DeWall driving a black Honda Accord that he reportedly had taken for a test drive from Riverside Auto in Sioux City. Headid said he observed the Accord near Park Jefferson Speedway and attempted to stop the car because it didn't have dealer plates displayed. Headid said the driver acted as if he was pulling over before speeding off.

Headid said he pursued the vehicle into Iowa and speeds reached 110 mph. The chase proceeded south on Plymouth County Road K-18 before the driver entered Stone State Park. After losing contact with the car briefly, Headid said he relocated it near the the park lodge and observed two people running up a hill. A woman who was the passenger in the car was apprehended. Headid said she cooperated with police and will not face charges.

Police followed the driver's tracks through the park to Talbot Road before losing the trail. The search was ended at about 5:30 p.m., Headid said.

Headid said anyone who might have information about DeWall's whereabouts can call (712) 279-6510.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.