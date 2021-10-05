Driver in South Sioux City shooting sentenced to prison

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man who drove the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting earlier this year was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Miguel Ceron, 25, pleaded guilty in September in Dakota County District Court to one count of aiding and abetting. District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced him to 24-36 months in prison, a term to be served at the same time as the 13-15-month sentence he received in April for driving a car involved in another drive-by shooting in September 2020.

Two counts of conspiracy were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Ceron drove a Jeep during a March 9 shooting in which a passenger, Jose Hamman, is charged with firing at another vehicle in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue. No one was injured.

Hamman, 21, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to charges from that incident and two other drive-by shootings and awaits trial.

Ceron also is awaiting arraignment in federal court on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was indicted in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

