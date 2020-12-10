 Skip to main content
Driver killed in rollover on Business Highway 75
breaking

Driver killed in rollover on Business Highway 75

  • Updated
SIOUX CITY -- A man was killed Thursday in a single rollover crash on Business Highway 75.

Sioux City Police called to the 3100 block of Business Highway 75 at 6 a.m. discovered a vehicle had entered a ditch and rolled in the southbound lane. Officers found the driver unresponsive and unsuccessfully attempted CPR, Sioux City Police Officer Andrew Dutler said.

Southbound traffic was shut down at Outer Drive.

The driver's identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of his family.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
