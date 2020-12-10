Driver killed in rollover on Business Highway 75

SIOUX CITY -- A man was killed Thursday in a single rollover crash on Business Highway 75.
Sioux City Police called to the 3100 block of Business Highway 75 at 6 a.m. discovered a vehicle had entered a ditch and rolled in the southbound lane. Officers found the driver unresponsive and unsuccessfully attempted CPR, Sioux City Police Officer Andrew Dutler said.
Southbound traffic was shut down at Outer Drive.
The driver's identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of his family.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.