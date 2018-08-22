SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A South Dakota man was arrested Tuesday evening after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.
A second car stolen in South Sioux City remains missing.
Dylan Paggett, 24, of Garretson, South Dakota, faces felony charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and flight to avoid arrest and a misdemeanor charge of willful reckless driving.
South Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy Grace said Paggett was arrested after a Dakota County Sheriff's deputy deployed spike strips on U.S. Highway 20, deflating two tires and bringing the stolen 2018 Audi to a stop east of Martin Field airport west of South Sioux City.
Police were notified of the Audi at 5:35 p.m. and that the driver may have information about a red 2005 Ford Mustang that had been stolen from L&D Auto Sales, 1122 Dakota Ave.
Grace said an officer spotted the Audi on Dakota Avenue on the south side of town, and Paggett sped away after seeing the officer following him. A chase ensued west onto Interstate 129, then north onto U.S. Highway 77 toward South Sioux City. The two officers lost sight of the car on Futures Drive, but soon caught sight of it again and the chase resumed south on U.S. 77, then west on Nebraska Highway 35, north onto Nebraska Highway 110 and then east on U.S. 20 before the car was stopped. Speeds reached 100 mph during the chase, Grace said.
After the driver was arrested, police determined the $64,000 Audi had been stolen in Sioux Falls.
Grace said it's believed that Paggett was working with the person who stole the Mustang. He said that anyone who spots the Mustang should call 911 or their local law enforcement office.