 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver pleads not guilty to OWI for fatal O'Brien County crash
View Comments

Driver pleads not guilty to OWI for fatal O'Brien County crash

{{featured_button_text}}

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sutherland, Iowa, man involved in an October 2019 collision that resulted in the death of a Primghar man has pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Joshua Mahler, 41, entered his written plea Tuesday in O'Brien County District Court to operating while intoxicated at the time of the Oct. 6, 2019, crash in which Jerome Schueller, 61, was killed.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 380th Street and Roosevelt Avenue near Primghar. Schueller was westbound on 380th Street in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle when it was struck on the driver's side by a northbound Chevrolet Blazer driven by Mahler.

Two boys, ages 6 and 8, who were riding with Schueller, were injured. Mahler and his passenger were not injured.

Mahler showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests conducted at the scene, court documents show, and blood and urine specimens collected from him were positive for the presence of controlled substances.

Sutherland driver charged with OWI for fatal October crash
Odebolt man sentenced to 25 years prison for vehicular homicide
Man charged after leading police on Osceola County pursuit
Sioux City police arrest 3 shots fired suspects after car chase
Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News