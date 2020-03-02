Driver's name released in Sunday fatal accident in Leeds

SIOUX CITY -- The driver who was killed as a result of a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning has been identified.

Jason R. Wink, 38, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that occurred on Frelon Drive and Business Highway 75 North at approximately 2:43 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the vehicle that Wink was driving left the roadway, striking an electrical pole. This left a portion of Leeds without power for a short period of time.

This crash is still under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.

