You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Driver's name released in Sunday fatal accident in Leeds
View Comments

Driver's name released in Sunday fatal accident in Leeds

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The driver who was killed as a result of a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning has been identified.

Jason R. Wink, 38, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that occurred on Frelon Drive and Business Highway 75 North at approximately 2:43 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the vehicle that Wink was driving left the roadway, striking an electrical pole. This left a portion of Leeds without power for a short period of time.

This crash is still under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.

1 killed in Highway 75 crash early Sunday morning; caused power outage in Leeds
Authorities seeking Pilger man after Thurston County jail escape
At least 4 hurt in early morning collision on Court Street
Le Mars man sentenced to 11 years prison for vehicular homicide
Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News