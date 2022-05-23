Drivers lead police in separate chases in stolen cars

SIOUX CITY -- Drivers of stolen vehicles were arrested over the weekend in two separate chases that reached speeds over 100 mph in Sioux City.

At 1:27 a.m. Saturday, Sioux City police spotted an SUV reported as stolen at South Helen and Dodge streets, where a chase ensued.

The driver eluded officers for several miles, eventually hitting speeds over 100 mph on South Lewis Boulevard before the vehicle became disabled at South Lewis and Line Drive.

Officers determined Raymond West was the driver and found him in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun he was prohibited from possessing because of a previous felony conviction.

West, 30, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, eluding, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and felon in possession of a firearm. He also faces violations of his probation from 2021 convictions for burglary and failure to appear.

Almost 24 hours later, at 12:31 a.m. Sunday, a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy observed a northbound car speeding at mile marker 139 on Interstate 29 south of Sioux City. The deputy attempted to stop the driver, who sped away and led the deputy on a chase reaching a speed of 104 mph. The driver exited onto Singing Hills Boulevard and drove into oncoming traffic before reentering I-29 and heading north in the southbound lanes before Sergeant Bluff police officers stopped the car and ended the chase.

The driver was identified as Michael Gonzales, 33, who is identified in court documents as a transient from Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to court documents, Gonzales was found in possession of a syringe and 4 grams of methamphetamine, and he admitted to having used meth 30 minutes before the chase. He also told officers he stole the car four or five days earlier in Omaha.

Gonzales was arrested on charges of eluding, second-degree theft, operating a vehicle without owner's consent and possession of a controlled substance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.