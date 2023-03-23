SIOUX CITY — A vehicle chase reaching 80 miles per hour in Morningside ended early Wednesday after the driver rammed a sheriff's vehicle and became stuck while trying to drive through a fence in Latham Park.

The chase began at approximately 2:20 a.m., when a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy pulled onto Morningside Avenue from the U.S. Highway 20 bypass and noticed the suspect in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driving suspiciously. After a failed attempted to exit Morningside Avenue onto U.S. 20, the driver turned east onto Whispering Creek Drive and pulled into the Edward Jones parking lot.

After the deputy followed the driver into the parking lot, the driver sped away and headed north on Morningside Avenue, leading the deputy on a chase that reached 80 mph. During the chase, the deputy was informed by dispatchers that the pickup had been reported stolen in Ida Grove, Iowa.

The chase reached Gordon Drive before the driver returned to residential neighborhoods as if looking for a spot to exit the pickup on foot, according to court documents.

The driver crashed into a gate at the Latham Park entrance and became momentarily stuck. After the deputy pulled in behind the pickup, the driver accelerated in reverse and rammed the patrol car as the deputy was about to step out of it and tried to push the disabled car backward. The driver stopped, then drove over the gate and into the park, damaging a concrete bench before getting the pickup stuck on the west fence as he tried to crash through it.

LathamParkfence8196_JB.jpg A broken fence and tire tracks in Latham Park show where a police chase ended when the suspect's vehicle was caught on the fence after driving…

LathamParkfence8190_JB.jpg Tire tracks in Latham Park show where a police chase ended when the suspect's vehicle was caught on the fence after driving through this priva…

The driver exited the pickup in an attempt to flee on foot, but surrendered to the deputy without further incident.

While searching the driver, authorities found two plastic baggies believed to contain methamphetamine.

After refusing treatment at the hospital, Lennox Vanvacter, 30, of Duncombe, Iowa, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, eluding, second-degree criminal mischief, assault on a police officer and drug charges. His bond was set at $60,000.

According to court documents, authorities found several credit cards bearing different names inside the stolen pickup and were investigating whether the cards also were reported as stolen. Investigators discovered Vanvacter had previous charges of credit card fraud, and his Iowa driver's license also had been suspended.