SIOUX CITY -- Among the five federal prison inmates the U.S. Department of Justice scheduled for execution on Thursday is an Iowa man who received the death penalty at the conclusion of his trial in Sioux City.
Dustin Honken, 51, was found guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in October 2004 of 17 charges related to the murders to two men who were to testify against him and a mother and her two young daughters.
The jury then recommended Honken receive the death penalty.
Honken, formerly of Britt, Iowa, is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Jan. 15 in the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he is currently housed.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday ordered the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to adopt an addendum to the federal execution protocol and resume executions of federal death-row inmates.
Honken was convicted of the 1993 murders of Terry DeGeus, 32; Greg Nicholson, 34; Nicholson's girlfriend Lori Duncan, 31; and her daughters, Kandace, 10, and Amber, 6.
Honken ran a methamphetamine operation from Arizona, and after he was arrested on federal drug charges in 1993, he learned that DeGeus and Nicholson were cooperating with federal investigators.
Honken's girlfriend, Angela Johnson, posed as a lost cosmetics saleswoman when she knocked on Duncan's door, allowing Honken to gain entry. Nicholson, Duncan and the girls were driven to a wooded area, where they were shot in the head and buried. Johnson later set up a meeting with DeGeus at a remote location, where Honken shot him, beat him with a baseball bat and buried him.
The bodies remained missing until 2000, when Johnson, in custody on suspicion of the murders, drew maps to the graves for a jailhouse informant who had promised to help her get out of her charges. By that time, Honken was serving a 27-year prison sentence on a federal drug conviction.
Johnson, 55, was convicted at a trial in Sioux City of helping Honken with the murders and was sentenced to death. A judge later vacated her death sentence and sentenced her to life in prison.