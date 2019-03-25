Try 3 months for $3

STORM LAKE, Iowa --  An Early, Iowa, man faces a felony charge following an incident with Storm Lake Police. 

At approximately 3 a.m. March 22, investigators say Marcos Vargas, 33, had allegedly been involved in a domestic disturbance in Early, before fleeing the scene. Police were advised that Vargas made comments that if police attempted to stop him, he would flee.

At 3:19 a.m., a Storm Lake Police officer observed Vargas in a vehicle, traveling on Highway 71 at East Lakeshore Drive (Highway 7) at a high rate of speed.

Police allege that Vargas was intoxicated and in possession of marijuana when he was taken into custody.

Vargas was charged with possession of a controlled substance, third offense -- marijuana (class D felony); OWI, second offense (aggravated misdemeanor); and speeding (simple misdemeanor). 

Vargas as booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $7,000 bond. His vehicle was impounded, pending the execution of a search warrant.

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted by the Buena Vista and Sac County Sheriff's Departments. 

