STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An Early, Iowa, man faces a felony charge following an incident with Storm Lake Police.
At approximately 3 a.m. March 22, investigators say Marcos Vargas, 33, had allegedly been involved in a domestic disturbance in Early, before fleeing the scene. Police were advised that Vargas made comments that if police attempted to stop him, he would flee.
At 3:19 a.m., a Storm Lake Police officer observed Vargas in a vehicle, traveling on Highway 71 at East Lakeshore Drive (Highway 7) at a high rate of speed.
Police allege that Vargas was intoxicated and in possession of marijuana when he was taken into custody.
Vargas was charged with possession of a controlled substance, third offense -- marijuana (class D felony); OWI, second offense (aggravated misdemeanor); and speeding (simple misdemeanor).
Vargas as booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $7,000 bond. His vehicle was impounded, pending the execution of a search warrant.
The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted by the Buena Vista and Sac County Sheriff's Departments.