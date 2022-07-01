Early, Iowa woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead in Sac County

A statement from the Sac County Sheriff's Office said that deputies interviewed Laber, whose job is to maintain both sites. Laber first told deputies that someone had shut off the breakers that control the electricity the night before, causing the pigs' deaths. It was determined after a veterinarian inspection that the pigs had been dead for at least a week, according to the statement. Laber later told deputies that she knew the pigs had been dead for a week but did not know what to do. The pigs were in different stages of decomposition. They had no access to feed or water.