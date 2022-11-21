Early woman gets probation for death of pigs

SAC CITY, Iowa — An Early, Iowa, woman charged in connection with the deaths of more than 1,000 pigs in hog confinement facilities was placed on probation Monday.

Elana Laber, 34, pleaded to one count of first-degree criminal mischief in September in Sac County District Court. District Judge Derek Johnson suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Laber on probation for three years. She will be required to pay restitution in an amount to be determined.

Additional charges of first-degree criminal mischief and animal neglect were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Law enforcement officers discovered the pigs in varying stages of decomposition in two confinement sites in late June after receiving a report. The pigs had had no access to feed or water.

According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, Laber, whose job was to maintain both sites, told deputies someone had shut off the breakers that control the electricity the night before, causing the pigs' deaths. A veterinarian inspection determined the pigs had been dead for at least a week. Laber later told deputies she knew the pigs had been dead but did not know what to do.

The pigs were owned by Corey AGR Inc., of Lytton, Iowa. The estimated loss is more than $150,000.