East Sac teacher pleads not guilty of sexual contact with student

SAC CITY, Iowa -- An East Sac County High School teacher has pleaded not guilty of having sexual contact with a male student.

Stefanie Kelsey, 34, of Sac City, entered her pleas Monday in Sac County District Court to eight counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee. The sexual abuse charges are all Class C felonies punishable by 10-year prison sentences. The sexual exploitation charge is a Class D felony carrying a five-year prison sentence.

She is charged with committing sex acts with the student, who was age 14-15, from about Sept. 1 through March 11.

Kelsey was arrested March 11, the day after a parent reported rumors about a sexual relationship between Kelsey and the student to the Sac County Sheriff's Office.

According to court documents, the two allegedly had sexual contact on more than one occasion in a vehicle in Hagge County Park near Sac City and at her Sac City home.

Kelsey was a special education teacher at the high school, which is located in Lake View. At a special school board meeting March 15, board members voted to accept superintendent Jeff Kruse's recommendation to terminate Kelsey's probationary teaching contract at the end of the current school year. The board also rescinded a prior vote to authorize administrators to offer her a contract for the next school year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.