East Sac teacher pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of 15-year-old

SAC CITY, Iowa -- An East Sac County High School teacher has pleaded not guilty of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old student.

Stefanie Kelsey's attorney entered not guilty pleas to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse on her behalf Tuesday and waived her right to a preliminary hearing. The charges are all Class C felonies punishable by 10-year prison sentences. Kelsey is free after posting a $30,000 bond.

Kelsey, 34, of Sac City, was arrested March 11, the day after a parent reported rumors about a sexual relationship between Kelsey and the student to the Sac County Sheriff's Office.

According to complaints filed in Sac County District Court, Kesley admitted to authorities that she performed sex acts with the 15-year-old boy from Aug. 25 through March 4. The two allegedly had sexual contact on more than one occasion in a vehicle in Hagge County Park near Sac City and at her Sac City home.

Kelsey was a special education teacher at the high school, which is located in Lake View. At a special school board meeting March 15, board members voted unanimously to accept superintendent Jeff Kruse's recommendation to terminate Kelsey's probationary teaching contract at the end of the current school year. The board also rescinded a prior vote to authorize administrators to offer her a contract for the next school year.

School administrators have cooperated fully with the investigation, Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure said in a March 11 news release.

