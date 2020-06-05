El Coliseo owners' lawsuit against Bertrand development dismissed

SIOUX CITY -- A lawsuit filed by El Coliseo nightclub owners who said construction of the Chestnut Hill development had encroached upon their property has been dismissed.
Moises Camberos Arteaga and Jorge Camberos Arteaga also had sought more than $300,000 in cleanup costs, lost market value and other revenue losses they said that Chestnut Hill, which is being developed by Sioux City developer Rick Bertrand, had caused.
The lawsuit, filed in May 2018 in Woodbury County District Court, was dismissed Monday. There was no settlement agreement, Bertrand said.
Bertrand told the Journal in 2018 that the lawsuit, which also named his partner, Casey Fenton, and Black and Blue Development, a company in which Bertrand and Fenton are partners, was an attempt by the Arteagas to extort them because they could not reach an agreement on a price to sell the El Coliseo property to Bertrand and Fenton.
"This was a good old-fashioned shakedown," Bertrand said Friday. "We held our ground, and at the end of the day, it was dismissed. We feel completely vindicated."
Bertrand had filed a counterclaim in which he accused the Arteagas of interference with the developers' contractual relations for marketing and sale of homes within the development. That counterclaim also was dismissed.
Sioux City attorney William Horneber, who represented the Arteagas, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Work began in 2017 on the 27-acre Chestnut Hill, a former borrow pit near the intersection of 28th Street and Floyd Boulevard. Bertrand and Fenton plan 80 units -- a mixture of town homes and single-family homes -- in the development.
The development includes construction of cul-de-sacs and Blue Drive, a street running on the north side of El Coliseo, which fronts Floyd Boulevard and is adjacent to the Chestnut Hill development.
The Arteagas had said that thousands of cubic yards of dirt had been dumped on the El Coliseo property in order to raise the elevation for construction of Blue Drive.
Bertrand said developers had remained in compliance with an agreement they had with the owners to be on El Coliseo property while building the street.
Bertrand said the lawsuit has not hampered the project. Several homes have been built and sold, he said, and construction of more homes is scheduled for this year.
