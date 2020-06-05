El Coliseo owners' lawsuit against Bertrand development dismissed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A lawsuit filed by El Coliseo nightclub owners who said construction of the Chestnut Hill development had encroached upon their property has been dismissed.

Moises Camberos Arteaga and Jorge Camberos Arteaga also had sought more than $300,000 in cleanup costs, lost market value and other revenue losses they said that Chestnut Hill, which is being developed by Sioux City developer Rick Bertrand, had caused.

The lawsuit, filed in May 2018 in Woodbury County District Court, was dismissed Monday. There was no settlement agreement, Bertrand said.

Bertrand told the Journal in 2018 that the lawsuit, which also named his partner, Casey Fenton, and Black and Blue Development, a company in which Bertrand and Fenton are partners, was an attempt by the Arteagas to extort them because they could not reach an agreement on a price to sell the El Coliseo property to Bertrand and Fenton.

"This was a good old-fashioned shakedown," Bertrand said Friday. "We held our ground, and at the end of the day, it was dismissed. We feel completely vindicated."

Bertrand had filed a counterclaim in which he accused the Arteagas of interference with the developers' contractual relations for marketing and sale of homes within the development. That counterclaim also was dismissed.