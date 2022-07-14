Eldridge police warn of scammer masquerading as police officer

Scammers have been demanding money while pretending to be a police officer, the Eldridge police warned Thursday.

The scheme involves a phone call in which the caller uses an actual Eldridge officer's name and tries to convince the person they contact to pay money to avoid arrest, the news release states.

The police department does not do this, or call people demanding money to pay fines, the release states. Money, and personal information like social security numbers and financial numbers should not be provided over the phone.

Eldridge residents who get a call they are concerned is illegitimate should contact the police department, the release states.