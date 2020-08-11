Eliot Stowe's outstanding warrant caused concern for grandmother, friend testifies

ONAWA, Iowa -- Eliot Stowe's outstanding arrest warrant put his grandmother in an uncomfortable position.
Out on parole from prison, Stowe was wanted for violating his probation, but law enforcement officers had not yet served him with the warrant at the rural Castana house he lived in with Cheryl Stowe, who had agreed to let him live with her after he got out of prison.
Her friend Brian Mathers testified Tuesday that Eliot Stowe's warrant, plus his difficulty in keeping a job and complying with terms of his release were taking a personal toll on Cheryl Stowe. Eliot Stowe knew that once he was arrested, he would likely be headed back to prison.
"It put her in the position where she had to be an enforcer and confront her grandson about this," Mathers said during the first day of testimony in Eliot Stowe's murder trial in Monona County District Court.
Stowe, 22, has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder for the slaying of Cheryl Stowe, 66, sometime from June 23-26, 2018.
Eliot Stowe was arrested Nov. 20, 2018, five months after Cheryl Stowe's body was found wrapped in a rug in a well-hidden area near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after co-workers had contacted authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for a meeting in Des Moines. An autopsy report said that Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence."
Monona County Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Ewing was dispatched to Cheryl Stowe's home to check on her welfare on June 26. He said he knocked on the door and never received an answer. After making some calls and trying to contact neighbors, Ewing tried the door again after an Iowa State Patrol trooper and Mapleton police officer had arrived.
This time, Eliot Stowe answered the door. He was arrested and handcuffed because of his arrest warrant, and Ewing entered the house to look for Cheryl Stowe.
Footage from Ewing's body camera showed him walking through the house into a bedroom that had a white powder on the floor. Ewing glanced under the bed and saw a dark stain, later determined to be dried blood, on the floor.
"This ain't good," Ewing said to the trooper who had accompanied him inside the house.
Outside, Stowe told Ewing that his grandmother had been picked up by a friend four or five days earlier to go to the airport. He said he did not know where she was going.
Stowe asked Ewing if he could call her about his finances in order to bail himself out of jail, and when told calls were going straight to her voice mail, Stowe said, "Damn, that escalated really fast" and looked off into the distance, the same direction, Ewing said, where Cheryl Stowe's body would be found the following day.
During his opening statement, Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey said Eliot Stowe killed his grandmother because she likely had asked him to turn himself in on the arrest warrant.
"The state believes the evidence will show he wickedly, meticulously and in cold blood killed her because he did not want to go back to prison," McConeghey said.
Public defender Jennifer Solberg said in her opening statement that Stowe has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. She said that shortly after his arrest, he was sent for a psychiatric evaluation, which diagnosed him with schizophrenia. He was found to be psychotic and delusional and was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial on his probation violation. After receiving treatment, he was ruled competent, at which point he was arrested and charged with his grandmother's death.
"We believe at the close of evidence we will meet the burden to show Mr. Stowe was insane at the time of this incident," Solberg said.
Stowe has waived his right to a jury trial, and District Judge Zachary Hindman will decide his case. If found guilty as charged, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
