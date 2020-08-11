Eliot Stowe's outstanding warrant caused concern for grandmother, friend testifies

Monona County Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Ewing was dispatched to Cheryl Stowe's home to check on her welfare on June 26. He said he knocked on the door and never received an answer. After making some calls and trying to contact neighbors, Ewing tried the door again after an Iowa State Patrol trooper and Mapleton police officer had arrived.

This time, Eliot Stowe answered the door. He was arrested and handcuffed because of his arrest warrant, and Ewing entered the house to look for Cheryl Stowe.

Footage from Ewing's body camera showed him walking through the house into a bedroom that had a white powder on the floor. Ewing glanced under the bed and saw a dark stain, later determined to be dried blood, on the floor.

"This ain't good," Ewing said to the trooper who had accompanied him inside the house.

Outside, Stowe told Ewing that his grandmother had been picked up by a friend four or five days earlier to go to the airport. He said he did not know where she was going.