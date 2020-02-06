Elk Point man arrested after high-speed chase

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa -- An Elk Point, South Dakota, man is facing felony charges after leading sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through Sergeant Bluff.

Kevin Markee, 27, is charged with eluding and possession of a controlled substance -- third or subsequent offense, both class D felonies.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday, Markee was driving a green Pontiac in the 1200 Block of First St. in Sergeant Bluff. Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies tried pull over the vehicle, which had a brake light out. That's when authorities say Markee attempted to elude deputies by going eastbound on First Street at speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour.

Markee ran a stop sign, and, while driving north on Old Lakeport Road, drove into oncoming traffic on the opposite side of the road he was supposed to be on, according to the complaint. A search of the vehicle turned up a digital scale with methamphetamine on it. Markee was previously convicted in 2015, 2016 and 2018 of possession of methamphetamine.

Markee is being held at the Woodbury County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

