Elk Point man charged with child porn production

SIOUX FALLS -- An Elk Point, South Dakota, man has pleaded not guilty of producing child pornography.
Hector Paulin-Torres, 33, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of production of child pornography.
According to an indictment filed March 1, Paulin-Torres employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor female on Sept. 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of being photographed and/or recorded.
If found guilty, Paulin-Torres faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
