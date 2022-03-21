 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elk Point man charged with child porn production

SIOUX FALLS -- An Elk Point, South Dakota, man has pleaded not guilty of producing child pornography.

Hector Paulin-Torres, 33, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of production of child pornography.

According to an indictment filed March 1, Paulin-Torres employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor female on Sept. 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of being photographed and/or recorded.

If found guilty, Paulin-Torres faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

