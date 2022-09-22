Elk Point man pleads guilty to child porn charge

SIOUX FALLS -- An Elk Point, South Dakota, man has pleaded guilty to storing files containing images of child pornography on his cellphone.

Hector Paulin-Torres, 33, entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of possession of child pornography, which was amended from production of child pornography as part of a plea agreement. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.