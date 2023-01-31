 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elk Point man sentenced to prison on child porn charge

SIOUX FALLS — An Elk Point, South Dakota, man was sentenced Monday to 30 months in federal prison for storing files containing images of child pornography on his cellphone.

Hector Paulin-Torres, 33, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of possession of child pornography, which was amended from production of child pornography as part of a plea agreement. He must serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

Paulin-Torres used his phone on Sept. 18, 2021, to produce and save digital files that showed a minor female engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

