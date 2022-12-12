Emerson man pleads not guilty of putting camera in restroom

DAKOTA CITY -- An Emerson, Nebraska, man charged with placing a hidden camera in a public restroom at the grocery store where he worked has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.
Miguel Vazquez, 21, entered his written plea Thursday in Dakota County District Court to three counts of unlawful intrusion.
Authorities were called to Post 60 Market in Emerson on Oct. 14 after a female employee had gone into the restroom and found what appeared to be a phone charger plugged into an electrical outlet above the sink. After looking up the item on the internet, she determined it was a hidden camera device.
According to court documents, the female employee and Vazquez told police they didn't know anything about the device, but thought it had been in the bathroom for a few days. Police collected the device and confirmed it was a video recorder.
A day later, the store's manager called police and told them Vazquez admitted to being the one who had placed the camera in the bathroom. Vazquez was then arrested.
