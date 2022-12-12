 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emerson man pleads not guilty of putting camera in restroom

  • 0

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

DAKOTA CITY -- An Emerson, Nebraska, man charged with placing a hidden camera in a public restroom at the grocery store where he worked has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.

Miguel Vazquez, 21, entered his written plea Thursday in Dakota County District Court to three counts of unlawful intrusion.

Miguel Vazquez

Vazquez 

Authorities were called to Post 60 Market in Emerson on Oct. 14 after a female employee had gone into the restroom and found what appeared to be a phone charger plugged into an electrical outlet above the sink. After looking up the item on the internet, she determined it was a hidden camera device.

According to court documents, the female employee and Vazquez told police they didn't know anything about the device, but thought it had been in the bathroom for a few days. Police collected the device and confirmed it was a video recorder. 

People are also reading…

A day later, the store's manager called police and told them Vazquez admitted to being the one who had placed the camera in the bathroom. Vazquez was then arrested.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

2022's most popular searches, according to Google

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News